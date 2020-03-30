Millbrook non-essential business fined for remaining open: RCMP

Millbrook RCMP have charged a business under the Health Protection Act for remaining open as a non-essential business.

Police say they business was still open in the community on Saturday despite a warning to the owner.

That person was charged with Corporation Failing to Comply with Part 1 of the Health Protection Act, which carries a fine of $7,500.

The RCMP have not named the business.

Police are continuing to encourage and promote compliance with the steps outlined by the Chief Medical Officer of Health to reduce the spread of COVID-19.