Minimum wage increasing by $0.40/hr in N.S. on April 1

Nova Scotia's minimum wage is increasing on April 1st by 40 cents per hour to $12.95.

Government has accepted the Minimum Wage Review Committee's recommendation that minimum wage increase by 30 cents, plus the national consumer price index, which is 10 cents for 2020.

Labour and Advanced Education Minister Lena Metlege Diab says, "This year, COVID-19 has caused unprecedented economic challenges across all sectors. That's why we need to ensure our economy can grow in a fair and balanced way for both employees and employers."

A $12.95 per hour minimum wage means Nova Scotia will have the second highest minimum wage in Atlantic Canada, just $0.05 behind PEI, whose rate will increase to $13.00 on April 1st.