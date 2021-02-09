Minister Jordan launches engagement on Canada's new Blue Economy Strategy

The federal government has begun consultations on a so-called Blue Economy Strategy.

Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan says the goal of a blue economy is to create middle-class jobs while ensuring healthy oceans and sustainable marine industries from aquaculture to shipping.

She says that can be achieved through strategic investment in areas like new technologies that enhance sustainable commercial fisheries, the development of offshore renewable energy and tourism.

She notes that -- quote -- "a healthy ocean has a lot more to give."

Jordan says Canada could model possible growth on countries like Norway, where one-third of GDP comes from marine industries.

Timothy Kennedy, president and CEO of the Canadian Aquaculture Industry Alliance, says a co-ordinated vision for Canada's ocean economies is long overdue.

He says in the past 25-years, Canada has gone from the world's largest exporter of seafood to eighth and falling.