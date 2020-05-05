Mischief complaint in Amherst leads to lesson on siding installation

The Amherst Police Department used a restorative approach to resolve a complaint of mischief involving two youths.

Police were contacted Sunday and told the youths had removed siding from a shed on a property in town, putting it on a shed that they had built.

An officer located the pair and, after discussion, had them return the siding to the original building.

Amherst police say the youths also learned how to correctly install siding with the support of the property owner.