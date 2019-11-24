Updated** Missing 29-year-old from Lakelands located

**Updated at 11:02 a.m. on November 26th**

The RCMP say the man who was reported missing from Lakelands on November 23 has been located and is safe.

Police need help finding 29-year-old Christian Andre Dionne.

A release says Dionne has not been seen since 6:00 p.m. on Thursday November 21 and the RCMP is concerned for his safety.

Police describe Dionne as white, 5'10" and 180 lbs with brown hair.

RCMP say he was last seen wearing a red hooded sweater, black pants and red sneakers.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Christian Andre Dionne is asked to contact the East Hants RCMP at 902-893-7077 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).