Missing 60-year-old man from Hartland

The Woodstock RCMP is asking for assistance from the public as attempts are made to locate Thomas Yong Joong Noh.

A release states the 60-year-old was last seen near the Hartland library on Main Street shortly before 9:30 a.m. on July 21, and was reported missing to police on Friday.

Police say they and Noh's family are concerned for his well-being.

RCMP describe Noh as standing 5'7" tall and weighing approximately 150 pounds with brown eyes and black hair and was last seen wearing dark clothing and a beige fishing hat.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Thomas Yong Joong Noh is asked to contact the Woodstock RCMP at 506-325-3000.