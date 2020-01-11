Updated** Missing Windsor man found safe

**Updated at 7:02 a.m. on Sunday January 12, 2020**

Police say the 41-year-old man who was reported missing from Windsor earlier today has been located and is safe.

The RCMP would like to thank the public for their assistance and retweets on social media.

Windsor District RCMP is asking for help from the public to find Randy Atkinson.

A release says the 41-year-old man was last seen around 8:00 p.m. Wednesday at a coffee shop on Water Street in Windsor.

Police describe Atkinson as white, standing 6'1" tall and weighing around 200 pounds, with black and grey hair and brown eyes.

RCMP say they are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Randy Atkinson is asked to contact the Windsor District RCMP at 902-798-2207 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).