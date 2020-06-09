Missing man last seen at bus depot in New Minas: RCMP

Kings District RCMP is asking for help to locate 54-year-old Kenneth Robar.

He was last seen at the bus depot in New Minas on May 22nd.

Police say that he had been planning to travel to British Columbia, but has not yet arrived.

Robar is described as a white male, standing 5'6" and 200 pounds, with grey and white hair and blue eyes.

When he was last seen, he was wearing a black jacket and beige pants.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kenneth Robar is asked to contact Kings District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.