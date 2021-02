The Nova Scotia RCMP say a 48-year old man reported missing from Melvern Square on January 31st has been located deceased.

Police say a vehicle matching the description of the one belonging to the missing man was located on Squirreltown Road on Monday evening.

Human remains were located during a search of a wooded area near the vehicle, and the RCMP do not believe the man's death is suspiscious in nature.

The investigation is ongoing.