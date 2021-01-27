Mistaken identity: Porn allegation dropped against Nova Scotia doctor after mix-up

Halifax police are blaming unnamed "partner'' agencies for providing erroneous information that led to the arrest of a local doctor accused of possessing and distributing child pornography.

Halifax Regional Police issued a statement Tuesday saying its Internet Child Exploitation team executed a search warrant on Dec. 2 and arrested the man, who was not named in the statement.

The doctor was later released on conditions but he was not formally charged.

The statement from Halifax police says the initial information came from federal and United States partner agencies, and one of those agencies advised investigators on Jan. 22 that a mistake had been made about the identity of the accused.

The police force says it "acted swiftly and in good faith'' when it learned of the error, saying it regretted the ``deeply negative impact.''

Earlier in the day, the governing body for Nova Scotia doctors confirmed that police had wrongly accused Dr. David Barnett, whose licence to practise medicine had been suspended until Monday.