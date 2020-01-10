Mixed precipitation, rapidly changing temperatures coming this weekend

Environment Canada says between ten and 15 cm of snow and ice pellets could fall over northern areas of the province on Saturday and Sunday.

In a Special Weather Statement issued Friday morning, forecasters say temperatures will climb well above freezing on Saturday, with rain expected throughout the province Saturday night.

As temperatures plummet over most areas on Sunday, the rain will change over to a mixture of freezing rain and ice pellets.

The weather agency says rain could persist over parts of southwestern Nova Scotia throughout the day on Sunday, with a change to snow also possible over Cape Breton on Sunday morning.

Environment Canada says significant impacts from the changing precipitation types are possible, adding it is too soon to provide specific details about amounts.