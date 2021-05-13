Mixing COVID-19 vaccine doses leads to more reactions: study

Preliminary results of an ongoing study in the United Kingdom suggest alternating the Oxford-AstraZeneca and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines causes more frequent mild to moderate symptoms.

They have not yet determined how a combination of shots would affect the immune system's response compared with sticking with the same COVID-19 vaccine for both the prime and booster shots.

Chief investigator Matthew Snape says the results from the study suggest mixed dose schedules could result in an increase in work absences the day after immunization.

He says that is important to consider when planning immunization of health-care workers.

Horacio Bach, an infectious diseases expert at the University of British Columbia, says the small size of the initial study does not make it possible to know whether some people would get severe reactions from mixing the AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines.