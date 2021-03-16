Mobile vaccination clinics to immunize the homeless

COVID-19 vaccinations will be administered at seven homeless shelters in Halifax next month.

Starting in early April, Public Health will partner with the Mobile Outreach Street team at the North End Community Health Centre, to begin vaccinating the around 900 people who use, work, or volunteer at the shelters.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang says the province will work with the shelters to make sure everyone gets their second dose within four months.

Government says delivering vaccine with mobile units will make it more accessible to certain groups and is an important part of the vaccine rollout.

Mobile units can be outfitted with immunization supplies, can transport and store vaccine at the right temperature, and have assigned public health nurses who can support vaccine administration.