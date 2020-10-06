More COVID-19 testing improvements for Nova Scotians

Nova Scotia is increasing its capacity for and speeding up the COVID-19 testing process.

At a press conference in Halifax Tuesday, Premier Stephen McNeil announced primary assessment centres will be expanded to increase capacity, have more staff and be open longer.

The processing capacity at the lab in Halifax will be increased to handle 25-hundred testa a day, and equipment is being placed in Sydney so tests can be processed there as well

The Premier added capacity at the primary assessment centre at the I-W-K will be doubled, and the health centre will begin using the gargle test to diagnose COVID-19 in children on Wednesday.

The Department of Health says an online booking system for COVID-19 tests is being created, which will reduce test booking wait times from 24-48 hours to about ten minutes.