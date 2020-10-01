More funding for shelters needed to help domestic violence victims in Canada: report

A national collaboration on Canadian women's shelters is calling on the federal government to provide more funding to help domestic violence survivors become more independent.

Women's Shelters Canada says organizations known as second-stage shelters are a transitional support for women who have left emergency shelters and need a medium-term housing option as they heal from trauma and rebuild their lives.

A report by the group says these organizations often have to fundraise to cover the cost of their operations and pay employee salaries, leading to high turnover rates, with staff often leaving for government jobs.

The group is calling for more funding to help increase the number of second-stage shelters, particularly in rural, remote, northern and Indigenous communities.

It also says the federal government's national housing strategy needs to remove barriers that prevent service providers from accessing money expand existing shelters or build new ones.