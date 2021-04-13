More sex charges laid against retired University of King's College professor

Halifax police say they are laying more sex-assault charges against a retired university professor in connection with alleged incidents in the 1970s and 1980s.

Wayne John Hankey was charged in February with one count of sexual assault in relation to a 1988 incident in student housing on the University of King's College campus in Halifax.

Police today added another sexual assault charge against the 76-year-old Halifax resident, in connection with an alleged assault involving another man in 1982.



They also added charges of indecent assault in relation to incidents involving a third man that are alleged to have occurred between 1977 and 1979.



Investigators say the incidents occurred on the University of King's College campus and at a residence in Halifax. The accused was an employee at the university at the time of the incidents, and police say they received reports on the alleged assaults earlier this year.



Hankey, who retired in 2015, is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court at a later date to face the charges.