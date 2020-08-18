Morneau resigns as Finance Minister, MP

Bill Morneau has resigned as the federal minister of finance and a Liberal MP.

Morneau, who has been in the role since 2016, says he is now putting his name forward as a candidate to lead the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development.

For several weeks, opposition parties have been calling for Morneau's resignation over allegations that he had a conflict of interest in the WE Charity affair.

Morneau and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are both facing investigations by the federal ethics watchdog.

Last week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tried to shut down speculation that his finance minister was on the way out, taking the unusual step of issuing a statement to say he had full confidence in Morneau.

Morneau took part in the cabinet approval of WE being awarded a sole-source contract to manage a student job program.

That deal eventually fell through and Morneau apologized for not stepping out of the process.

One of his daughter's worked on contract for WE.

Another daughter did speaking engagements for the charity.

Members of Trudeau's family have done public speaking for WE, most notably his mother Margaret who received about 200 thousand dollars.

Trudeau has also apologized for not stepping out of the process of WE getting the job to manage the nearly-one billion-dollar fund.