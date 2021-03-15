Morning ATV accident claims life of 22-year-old Yarmouth County man

Nova Scotia RCMP say an all-terrain vehicle accident early Saturday has claimed the life of a 22-year-old Yarmouth County man.

Police were called to the scene of the single-vehicle accident on the Hardscratch Road in South Ohio, N.S., around 6:20 a.m.

First responders found the ATV near the roadway upright but with extensive damage.

Police say there were no other passengers in the vehicle.

The name of the driver has not been released.

An accident reconstructionist was on scene to assist with the investigation.