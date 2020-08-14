Most Atlantic Canadians haven't travelled outside home province: survey

A survey says a majority of Atlantic Canadians have not travelled outside their province since the region opened a travel bubble last month.

More than 3,300 Atlantic Canadians were surveyed by Narrative Research, and 79% said they have not ventured outside their home province.

P.E.I. residents were the most likely to travel to within the Atlantic bubble at 38 per cent.

New Brunswickers were next at 28 per cent, Nova Scotians at 20 per cent, and just seven per cent for residents of Newfoundland and Labrador.

The vast majority of those surveyed, nearly nine in ten respondents, were satisfied with the Atlantic Bubble travel arrangements.

On the topic of opening the Atlantic borders to the rest of Canada where a 14-day quarantine would not be required, 77 per cent were opposed, with 42 per cent completely opposed to the idea.

Further to that, 95 per cent expressed complete opposition to opening the Canadian borders to the United States within the next month, including 93 per cent in New Brunswick.