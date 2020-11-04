Mother of Halifax man who died in police cell struggles to find lawyer to make case

The mother of a man who died in a Halifax police jail cell says her ability to press complaints against police officers will be jeopardized unless she find a lawyer to take on her case for free.

Seventy-year-old Jeannette Rogers made an emotional request today to the Nova Scotia Police Review Board for added time to confirm if one of several possibilities for legal representation would come through.

She told the three-person, civilian panel she's "not in the same league'' as the defendants' experienced defence lawyers, who are paid from public funds through provisions of the police union's collective agreement.

The three-person civilian board ruled late in the morning it would give Rogers until Monday to find a lawyer willing to participate, which could lead to adjourning and rescheduling the hearing.

Rogers has been searching for a lawyer to help in her complaint over the discipline taken against three officers who arrested her intoxicated son, Corey Rogers, on June 15, 2016.

Constables Ryan Morris, Donna Lee Paris and Justin Murphy, brought him to the cells from outside a Halifax hospital where his wife had given birth to their child the day before.



(Michael Tutton/The Canadian Press)