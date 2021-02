A man from Mount William was arrested for impaired driving in Granton on Thursday.

Officers responded around 5:45 p.m. to a report of a possible impaired driver parked on the side of Granton Abercrombie Side Road.

Police say the 45-year old male driver was found slumped over the steering wheel and was arrested and later released.

RCMP say the man is facing impaired driving charges and will appear in court virtually in April.