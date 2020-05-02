Mounties, Halifax Police release latest COVID-19 stats

The Nova Scotia RCMP and Halifax Regional Police have released their latest round of COVID-19 enforcement statistics.

In a release, the RCMP says they have charged 5 people for offences under the Nova Scotia Health Protection and Emergency Management Acts since April 28.

To date, the RCMP have charged a total of 190 people with offences related to the current provincial State of Emergency in Nova Scotia.

Halifax Regional Police say they issued one ticket for violation of the Emergency Management Act since their last report on April 28.

That brings the total number of tickets to 152, the majority of which were in relation to being in prohibited areas under the Emergency Management Act since the declaration of the state of emergency.

The government of Nova Scotia declared a state of emergency on March 22, and it has been extended until noon on Sunday May 17 unless it is terminated or extended.