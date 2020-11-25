Mounties probing break and enter at Lower Sackville business

Halifax District RCMP are investigating an early morning break and enter at a Lower Sackville business on Tuesday.

Police say someone broke into a fenced property on Glendale Avenue around 3:25 a.m. on November 24th and accessed storage lockers at the business.

RCMP say the fence and lockers were damaged but they have not yet determined if anything was taken.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Halifax District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.