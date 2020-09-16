Mounties probing Lower Sackville arson

Police are asking for the public's help as they investigate an arson in Lower Sackville on Tuesday.

Officers were called around 12:30 p.m. to a structure fire at an apartment building on Cobequid Road.

RCMP say two separate fires, both suspicious in nature, were located and put out by Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency.

Police say between 50 and 60 residents were evacuated without incident and there were no injuries reported in the fires.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).