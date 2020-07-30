Mounties probing Maplewood death

Lunenburg District RCMP is investigating the death of a man found lying in the street in Maplewood on Tuesday.

Officers and paramedics responded around 1:40 p.m. to a report of a deceased man lying on the side of Gilbert Road.

It was determined the man had been in the spot, deceased, for a couple of hours and he was not able to be revived.

Police say the scene was secured and officers began a canvass of the area to determine the man's identity.

RCMP say their investigation determined no obvious foul play preceding the man's death and he was tentatively identified a short time thereafter.

A release states an autopsy will be conducted by the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner's Office to assist in the investigation.