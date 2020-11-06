Mounties probing Meteghan River boat fire

The RCMP are investigating the circumstances surrounding a boat fire in Meteghan River Friday morning.

Officers responded around 4:17 a.m. to a dry dock on Highway 1 where a recreational boat was on fire.

Police say the boat, names "The One" sustained extensive damage but was unoccupied at the time of the blaze and there were no injuries.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Meteghan RCMP at 902-645-2346 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).