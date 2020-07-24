Mounties suspend search for Gladys Jodrey but continue seeking information

The RCMP has suspended the search for Gladys Jodrey after more than 40 hours of both ground and air search by teams from across Nova Scotia.

Police say they've determined she left her residence on foot around 7:00 a.m. July 21 near the intersection of Greenfield Road and Peck meadow Road.

Investigators believe she then walked north on Greenfield Road to Davison Street and continued to walk west to the intersection of Jehill Davison Road and Davison Street.

A release states she was last seen in the area of that location at 10:00 a.m.

RCMP describes Jodrey as a white 80-year-old female with a slender build who stands 5'6" tall and weighs 110 pounds.

Police say she was last seen wearing a red top, teal blue pants, a black cardigan sweater, running shoes and red rimmed glasses.

Kings District RCMP continues to seek any information the public may have in regard to the whereabouts of Gladys Jodrey.

Residents in the area are asked to check their properties, including any outbuildings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kings District RCMP at 902-679-5555.