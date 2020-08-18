Mounties warning of solicitation requiring payment in cryptocurrency

The Nova Scotia RCMP is warning the public about a number of phone and computer scams that are requesting payment with cryptocurrency or gift-cards.

A release states various types of scams, including one that falsely represents Service Canada, are on the rise in the province.

Police say the vast majority of them involve a request for payment in cryptocurrency or via gift-cards.

Cpl. Wayne Ross of the Nova Scotia RCMP Commercial Crime Section says in the release, "If someone portrays themselves as representing a government institution or other organization, or is someone with whom you're in an online relationship and have never met and requests payment in cryptocurrency or via gift-cards, regardless of reason, it's a scam."

RCMP are advising anyone who receives a call asking for anything requiring payment in this fashion to contact their local police and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501.