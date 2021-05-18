MP Zann announces funding for tool to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions

Cumberland-Colchester MP Lenore Zann has announced an $80,000 federal investment to Sustainability Solutions Group for the development of a new tool to help Canadian municipalities reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The Municipal Energy and Emission Database (MEED) allows greater access to standardized data on energy use and greenhouse gas emissions to support land-use planning, policy development, and program design.

The federal government says this information is critical for designing effective plans for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

MEED collects open-source data to create up-to-date greenhouse gas inventories, which the federal government says is critical for designing effective climate action plans.

Sustainability Solutions Group has offices in Tatamagouche and Halifax.

In a release, Zann says, "This project will provide communities with the resources they need to take a vital role in this fight by tracking their own greenhouse gas emissions, improving energy efficiency and working together to build a strong, clean energy future."