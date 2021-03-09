MPs cast first-ever votes with new voting app

Members of Parliament zipped through two votes in 30 minutes as they began using new technology allowing them to cast votes with their mobile devices.

The voting app, used yesterday, is the latest adaptation of the parliamentary process to allow MPs to work remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It comes nearly a year since Parliament shut its doors as part of the national lockdown to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The Commons remained fully closed for nearly a month before the parties were able to agree on a path forward that would keep people safe and ensure government was still working.

Now, the House of Commons sits in a hybrid format that allows most MPs to participate via video conference while only a small number are physically present in the chamber.

Until yesterday, MPs not in the chamber were using video conferencing to cast votes, a cumbersome process that took up to an hour for each vote.