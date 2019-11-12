MUFG Investor Services payroll rebate agreement expanded by NSBI

An amendment to a payroll rebate for MUFG Investor Services (Halifax) Limited has been approved by Nova Scotia Business Inc. (NSBI).

The original agreement announced in April, 2017 was for up to a maximum of $1.554 million over five years for up to 100 jobs.

NSBI says the company is now projected to create 250 jobs, so the maximum MUFG could earn through the payroll rebate has been increased to $3.774 million.

That's based on an estimate that the company would spend around $50.4 million in salaries over the length of the agreement.

MUFG would receive for a smaller rebate if it creates fewer than 250 jobs.

When the agreement was signed, the company was known as MUFG Fund Services (Halifax) Limited.