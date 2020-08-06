Multiple charges laid, drugs and weapons seized in Colchester County

Six people have been charged following an eight-month investigation by police in Colchester County.

Colchester RCMP Street Crime Enforcement Unit (SCEU), with assistance from Truro Police Service and New Glasgow Regional Police, searched nine properties on July 30th and 31st in Bible Hill, Truro, Kemptown, Greenfield, and Harmony.

Sixteen people were arrested, and police seized cocaine, methamphetamine, hashish, cannabis, two firearms, ammunition, brass knuckles, a Conductive Energy Weapon (CEW), and cash.

Sixty-five-year-old Michael George Borden is charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and one count of being prohibited to possess cannabis for the purpose of selling.

Fifty-six-year-old Robert Lawrence Borden faces two counts of possession of a firearm while prohibited and one count of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Both are scheduled to appear in Truro Provincial Court today, while four others are facing charges and are due to appear in court on October 7th.

The investigation is ongoing and further charges are pending.