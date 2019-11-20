Multiple charges laid following break, enter, and thefts in Cape Breton

A 27-year-old man has been arrested following a string of break, enter and thefts that occurred in what is known as the Old Route 5 area of Millville.

Baddeck RCMP received a call that a man entered a garage and tried to steal the vehicle inside early on November 17th.

Police say they determined a a number of homes and vehicles in the area, including some in neighbouring Cape Breton County were identified as having been broken into as well.

Corey Patrick Blinkhorn from Sydney Mines was found a man walking along the Millville Highway and was arrested without incident.

He faces a number of charges including impaired operation of a conveyance, five counts of break and enter, three counts of mischief, four counts of theft of Motor vehicle, and five counts of trespassing at night.