Multiple people charged, issued summary offence tickets in Wolfville

Several people are facing charges related to partying, noise, liquor, and Health Protection Act violations over the homecoming weekend in Wolfville.

Five adults were charged for failing to comply with direction, order, or requirement on October 15th after a call to police of a large gathering on Prospect Street.

One of those individuals was also charged under the town's prevention of excessive noise by-law.

On Friday and Saturday, fourteen summary offence tickets were issued by Kings District RCMP for illegal possession of liquor.

Three adults were fined under the Provincial Health Act, and two for failing to comply with the Emergency Management Act or regulations.

The fines for these offences range from $352.50 to $1,000.