Municipal, CSAP election day looms on Saturday

Election day for most of the province is tomorrow, with residents in 46 of 49 municipalities in Nova Scotia casting ballots.

The Municipality of Colchester is one of just seven regions in the province to go with paper-only voting.

The county held four days of advance voting, including three this week, but as of yesterday only 12.2 per cent of eligible voters had cast ballots.

The Town of Truro is among twenty-six regions conducting electronic voting, either by phone or online.

Only 29.4 per cent of eligible voters in the town had cast their ballot as of 8:25 a.m. today.

Eligible voters in Nova Scotia can also cast their ballot for their local Conseil Scolaire Acadien Provincial (CSAP) representative.

Municipalities not taking part in the elections are Lockeport and Middleton, where councils and mayors were acclaimed, and Windsor-West Hants, where a mayor and council were elected in May following amalgamation.

Polls close at 7 p.m. on Saturday.