Musquodoboit Harbour defense sector company to make face shields for NSHA, IWK

A Musquodoboit Harbour defense sector company will produce over one million face shields for the Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) and the IWK Health Centre.

The health authority says MacKenzie Atlantic made its first shipment of 1,280 face shields to the IWK last Thursday.

An initial delivery of shields for NSHA staff and physicians is expected next week, with production expected to escalate to 70,000 shields per week.

Carmen MacKenzie, co-owner of MacKenzie Atlantic, says "When we realized we could put our manufacturing experience and supply chain contacts to good use to supply one of the items in critical demand, we knew we had to help."

Prototypes of the MacKenzie face shield have been approved by NSHA clinical staff, and NSHA's infection prevention and control team will provide advice on the manufacturing configuration and standards.

The contract runs to the end of August.

The NSHA has an additional face shield contract with BBI Group of New Brunswick.