N.B. sees biggest rent increases in past year, N.S. fifth

Statistics Canada says rent prices rose in all four Atlantic provinces year over year in March.

The biggest increase in the country was in New Brunswick, where rent rose 4.8 per cent from March 2020 to March 2021.

Nova Scotia had the lowest increase in Atlantic Canada at two per cent, which was the fifth highest among all provinces.

The federal agency says the increase across the region was due to higher demand as a result of increased migration and fewer homes for sale.

Saskatchewan had the second-highest year-over-year increase in Canada at 3.3 per cent, followed by Prince Edward Island at 2.9 per cent and Newfoundland and Labrador at 2.2 per cent.

12-month rent price change (via Statistics Canada)

The data was contained in yesterday's report by Statistics Canada, which showed the Consumer Price Index (CPI) had increased 2.2 per cent year-over-year.

Nova Scotia had the second-highest CPI increase in Canada in that period, up 2.8 per cent.