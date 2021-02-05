N.L. correctional officers and N.S. dentist charged with assault against inmate

Police say a Nova Scotia dentist and two Newfoundland and Labrador correctional officers are facing assault charges in connection with an incident at a dental clinic last October.

RCMP said Friday Dr. Louis Bourget and officers Roy Goodyear and Ronald McDonald are each facing charges of aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.



Police say the charges stem from an incident that occurred when an inmate from the Bishop's Falls Correctional Centre in central Newfoundland was taken to a Gander, N.L., dental office for major dental work last October.

The three are also involved in a civil lawsuit filed in December by St. John's lawyer Bob Buckingham, which alleges Bourget allowed McDonald to perform a procedure on the sedated inmate while Goodyear allegedly filmed it.

The allegations have not been tried in court and Buckingham confirmed in an email today that he had not seen the video in question.

Bourget, Goodyear and McDonald are scheduled to appear in provincial court in Gander, N.L., on April 6.