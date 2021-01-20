N.S. among provinces scrambling to adjust vaccination plans following Pfizer slowdown

Nova Scotia joined other provinces Tuesday in having to rapidly recast its plans to provide Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine this month and next.

Provincial officials initially provided an estimate that it would have 13,500 fewer doses than expected over the next six weeks.

However, by mid-afternoon, chief medical officer Dr. Robert Strang said that with Ottawa's announcement that Pfizer was shipping no vaccine next week, plans were underway to cope with a "substantive reduction in the weeks ahead."

The province had forecast, as of midday on Tuesday, that due to the slowdown it would receive only 16,575 doses of the vaccine from Pfizer's Belgium plant by the end of the month and 28,275 in February. An official later confirmed Nova Scotia would no longer be receiving the 975 doses of vaccine it had expected next week.

The federal government has said it's expected that the shipments will ramp back up after the company has made changes to its production facility in Belgium.

Nova Scotia public health officials say it is among the best positioned jurisdictions in the country to cope with the vaccine delays due to its low case counts of the illness.