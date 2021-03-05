N.S. announces fund in land titles initiatives to speed up claims

Premier Iain Rankin has announced a $3 million compensation fund to address systemic racism relating to land ownership in historic African Nova Scotian communities.

The Land Titles Initiative was established in 2017 to provide clear title to qualified residents of East Preston, North Preston, Cherry Brook/Lake Loon, Lincolnville, and Sunnyville.

The fund announced today will be used to resolve cases that involve parties with competing claims and help speed up efforts.

Government says two esteemed jurists, Corrine Sparks and Valerie Miller, have been appointed as commissioners to judge disputes.

To date, the Land Titles Initiative has successfully cleared around 194 parcels from more than 527 applications received, and more than 850 eligible parcels.