N.S. Appeal Court hears case of woman trying to stop husband's assisted death

Nova Scotia's highest court is hearing an appeal today of a ruling that rejected an 82-year-old woman's bid to stop her husband from receiving a medically assisted death.

The woman had sought a temporary injunction to argue the merits of the case, however her request was denied by Nova Scotia Supreme Court Justice Peter Rosinski last month.

Rosinski concluded the woman's 83-year-old husband, who has end-stage chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, was entitled to the procedure because he met the criteria under federal law.

The man's wife maintains that his wish to die is based on anxiety and delusions, however Rosinski's decision says the man would suffer "irreparable harm'' if an injunction were granted.



In arguing for a stay of Rosinski's decision, which was also rejected by the courts earlier this month, lawyers for the woman said they didn't get to cross-examine medical experts.

They said those experts offered conflicting opinions regarding whether the man should have been approved for a medically assisted death under federal law.