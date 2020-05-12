N.S. Auditor General issues report on government audit recommendations

Nova Scotia's Auditor General says government continues to address many of the recommendations from his previous audits, but risks remain for those which haven't been completed.

Michael Pickup issued his May 2020 Report today on the follow-up of audits in 2015, 2016, and 2017.

For recommendations made in 2015, Pickup says 93 per cent are now complete, with only five outstanding.

Ten more recommendations made in 2016 have been completed in the last year, bringing the completion percentage to 70 per cent.

Pickup says this should be higher after three years and five critical areas need attention: Species at Risk, School Capital Planning, Homes for Special Care, Licensed Child Care, and Critical Infrastructure Resiliency.

There are nine recommendations from the 2017 audit that have not been completed, but 81 per cent of the recommendations made have been finished.

Pickup notes, "Government has publicly said the generally accepted timeframe for completing agreed-upon Auditor General recommendations is two years."

Recommendations made in 2018 were not audited for this report, but summaries prepared by management were included.