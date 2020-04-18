N.S. COVID-19 Health Research Coalition makes $1.5M investment

The Nova Scotia research community has come together to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic with a $1.5 million collective investment in COVID-19 focused research.

A release says the first-ever Nova Scotia COVID-19 Health Research Coalition has been formed to bring together research leaders and foundation partners from across the province.

The Coalition includes:

- Nova Scotia Health Authority

- Dalhousie University

- Dalhousie Medical Research Foundation

- The IWK Health Centre

- IWK Foundation

- QEII Health Sciences Foundation

- Dartmouth General Hospital Foundation, and

- Research Nova Scotia

The release states the funding committed by the Coalition will support COVID-19 research that will inform health system decisions, facilitate vaccine development, identify novel treatments, develop devices and influence social response to the pandemic.

Funding will also leverage existing research capabilities to help rapidly respond to the urgent need to support further COVID-19 focused research in the province.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority says researchers can apply for funding prior to the Wednesday April 22 deadline.