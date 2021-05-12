N.S. COVID-19 Sick Leave Program to cover up to four paid sick days

Nova Scotians who miss up to four workdays due to COVID-19 between May 10th and July 31st may qualify for the COVID-19 Sick Leave Program.

The province says anyone who misses less than 50% of their scheduled work in a one-week period because they are waiting to get a PCR test, getting tested, self-isolating while waiting for test results or getting vaccinated, and cannot work remotely, can apply.

The COVID-19 Sick Leave Program is complementary to the federal Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit, and covers wages for employees and self-employed people for up to four days, to a maximum of $160 per day.

Businesses that continue to pay their employees during leave due to COVID-190 may be eligible for reimbursement.