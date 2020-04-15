N.S. COVID model says health care can cope with first peak if 'good compliance'

Nova Scotia's government is predicting the number of COVID-19 cases could still be comfortably managed by the province's hospital system by the end of June if the public keeps following social distancing guidelines.

Dr. Robert Strang, the province's chief medical officer of health, released a short-term model Tuesday that projects a scenario of 1,453 people testing positive for the virus by June 30 if there is "good compliance" with public health rules.

In this optimistic scenario, hospitalizations would peak at about 35 in May, with about one third in intensive care. That's well within the province's critical care capacity.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority is currently estimating its hospitals could handle about 120 intensive care cases, with appropriate staff and equipment, and could surge to up to 200 beds.

The provincial epidemiology model predicts if there is poor public compliance, there could be 85 people hospitalized in two-and-a-half months, with about one third in intensive care units.

In this pessimistic model, over 6,200 people would test positive by June 30.