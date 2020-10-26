N.S. Crown Attorney elected to National Board for Mental Health

A Nova Scotia Crown Attorney has been elected to the board of directors of the Canadian Mental Health Association.

The province says Aileen McGinty, Crown Attorney with the Dartmouth Wellness Court, will serve as vice-chair of the board.

The part-time Saint Mary's University instructor and board member of the Nova Scotia Criminal Justice Society was elected to her post last month after previously serving as a director of the national board and on the association's Nova Scotia board of directors.

She will work with the board to promote the importance of mental health to Canadians.