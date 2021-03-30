N.S. Crown questions conditional sentence given to Black man for gun offence

The Crown says it is not contesting the sentence handed to a young Black man caught with a loaded handgun in Halifax, but says it is questioning why the lower court judge came to her decision.



The Nova Scotia Court of Appeal heard the Crown's appeal today in the case of 25-year-old Rakeem Rayshon Anderson, who was found guilty on five firearm-related charges in June 2019.



In her February 2020 ruling, provincial court Chief Judge Pamela Williams said she made her decision after assessing the impact of the suspect's race and culture, the availability of Afrocentric services in prisons and jails, and support from the community.



Williams handed down a conditional sentence of two years less a day and two years' probation, while the Crown had wanted a prison sentence of two to three years.



Crown attorney Mark Scott told the court Tuesday he's concerned the trial judge placed less emphasis on the sentencing principles of deterrence and denunciation regarding gun offences in arriving at the conditional sentence, and says the Crown is seeking the court's guidance on gun-related sentences.

The five-member appeal court panel reserved its decision.