N.S. expanding testing for COVID-19

The province is expanding its testing for COVID-19.

The government is working with the Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) and Emergency Health Services (EHS) on temporary primary assessment centres, EHS assessment units, a mobile assessment centre and expanded lab testing.

Temporary primary assessment centres will be established in communities with more known cases. The first opened on Sunday, in Elmsdale.

There are now two mobile EHS assessment units -- one in HRM and one for the most populated areas of CBRM -- which will be used for people with mobility issues or in situations where cluster of testing needs to be done.

Like the other assessment centres, people using the temporary primary assessment centres and the EHS assessment units must be referred by 811.

The provincial government has also announced, beginning Monday, April 6, the QEII Health Sciences Centre Microbiology Lab will move to full 24-hour operations, capable of processing over 1,000 tests per day.

To date, Nova Scotia has 9,510 negative test results and 262 confirmed cases, after an additional 26 cases were announced Sunday.

Six people are currently in hospital and 53 have now recovered and their cases of COVID-19 are considered resolved.

Cases have been identified in all parts of the province.