N.S 'faith-based organization’ fined for not following gathering limits
Police in Halifax say they've issued a ticket to a "faith-based organization" for failing to comply with COVID-19 rules.
Halifax Regional Police say the Bedford organization was holding events that violated provincially-mandated gathering limits.
They say the group was issued a $7,500 fine for failing to comply with the Health Protection Act.
Police are reminding everyone to follow public health measures related to the COVID-19 emergency.