N.S. Forestry Innovation Fund opens Friday

Applications for the $50-million Forestry Innovation Transition Trust will open on Friday July 31.

The province says the funding, announced in February, is aimed at continuing the transition and development of Nova Scotia's forestry sector.

A release states the trust can be used by companies, organizations and post-secondary institutions working and researching in the forestry and biological resources sectors.

Projects can include the development of high-value products and/or new and enhanced business models, processes or services, inclusive economic growth opportunities and new ecological services.

Government says forestry workers may also seek funding to support training/retraining if other education funding sources have been exhausted.

Applications for the first round will be accepted until Monday August 31 and the fund will be available until March 31, 2025, or until the funds have been spent.